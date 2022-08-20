$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in northeast Iowa

CLIVE, Iowa – A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was bought in northeast Iowa.
The ticket which came within one number of winning Friday’s $99 million jackpot was sold at Casey’s 200 W. Main St. in Ossian, a community of about 800 in Winneshiek County. The Iowa Lottery says it was the only $1 million winning ticket in Friday’s drawing.
The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball to win a $1 million prize. Friday’s winning numbers were: 12-18-24-46-65 and Mega Ball 3. The Megaplier number was 4. The Iowa Lottery says no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $116 million annuity, $65.6 million lump-sum option for Tuesday’s drawing.
This is the fourth Iowa ticket to win a prize of at least $1 million in 2022.
Mega Millions prizes won in Iowa must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing in which they were won. The winner or winners of the Ossian prize can call the lottery at 515-725-7900 to make an appointment to claim it.