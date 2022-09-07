$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Ames

CLIVE, Iowa – A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Ames has won $1 million.
The ticket that claimed the million dollar prize in Tuesday’s drawing was bought at Gateway Express, 2400 University Blvd. It came within one number of having at least a share of the $191 million jackpot.
The Ames ticket was the only million dollar winner nationwide. Gateway Express will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
This is the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million won in Iowa in just over a month. In late July, a Davenport man won a $2 million Mega Millions prize with a ticket he bought at a Quad Cities convenience store. In August, a West Union man won a $1 million Mega Millions prize with a ticket he bought at a convenience store in the northeast Iowa community of Ossian.
Prizes of $1 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive and Mega Millions prizes won in Iowa must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing in which they were won.
The Mega Millions jackpot will rise to an estimated $210 million for Friday’s drawing.