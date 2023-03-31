$1 million stormwater project planned for summer in Mower County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to
the Region...

.A potent storm system will bring a variety of impactful weather
to the region into early Saturday morning. Temperatures across
north-central Wisconsin have warmed to around the freezing mark
and most of the precipitation has temporarily moved out of the
area. With no significant impacts reported, the advisory for this
morning has been canceled.

Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be
heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and 94
where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the higher
amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of U.S. Highway 10
in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2
to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to
push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain
transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates

In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from
35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling
snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Highest snow totals
expected across mainly the northern portions of each county.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

$1 million stormwater project planned for summer in Mower County

  • Updated
  • 0
CRWD Cedar River Watershed District

AUSTIN, Minn. – Construction should start this summer on a nearly $1 million project to reduce flooding and improve water quality in the Dobbins Creek watershed.

Two berms, each spanning a quarter-mile in length, will be built six miles east of Austin in Red Rock Township on cropland owned by farmer Al Akkerman.  The berms north of Interstate 90 and east of Mower County Road 19 and will provide temporary storage for stormwater running off 467 acres of mostly cropland.

“We definitely will make good progress toward our goals when these berms are in place,” says Cody Fox, administrator and project manager for the Cedar River Watershed District (CRWD).  “We’re grateful for Mr. Akkerman’s willingness to work with us on the plans.”

This project is a continuation of CRWD’s Capital Improvement Plan started in 2016 to build structures that capture large amounts of stormwater and slowly release it.  That decreases the amount and speed of stormwater flow, reducing the potential for major streambank erosion downstream.  With upland storage, much of the sediment, excess nutrients and other pollutants in stormwater settles to the bottom of the basin behind the berms rather than continue into Dobbins Creek, East Side Lake and the Cedar River.

About 60 percent of the project’s funding will come from the state’s Clean Water Fund, with the rest mostly covered by a grant from The Hormel Foundation in Austin.  A small portion will be funded by a federal Environmental Protection Agency grant.

When the Akkerman berms are finished, CRWD says its upland-storage projects in the Dobbins watershed will treat stormwater coming from 3,967 acres of mostly cropland, which is nearly 6.2 square miles.  The projects also will have the combined ability to temporarily hold up to 410 million gallons of stormwater when levels reach each berm’s spillway.

For perspective, Austin’s largest water tower – on the west side of town – holds 1 million gallons of water.

