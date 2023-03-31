$1 million stormwater project planned for summer in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Construction should start this summer on a nearly $1 million project to reduce flooding and improve water quality in the Dobbins Creek watershed.
Two berms, each spanning a quarter-mile in length, will be built six miles east of Austin in Red Rock Township on cropland owned by farmer Al Akkerman. The berms north of Interstate 90 and east of Mower County Road 19 and will provide temporary storage for stormwater running off 467 acres of mostly cropland.
“We definitely will make good progress toward our goals when these berms are in place,” says Cody Fox, administrator and project manager for the Cedar River Watershed District (CRWD). “We’re grateful for Mr. Akkerman’s willingness to work with us on the plans.”
This project is a continuation of CRWD’s Capital Improvement Plan started in 2016 to build structures that capture large amounts of stormwater and slowly release it. That decreases the amount and speed of stormwater flow, reducing the potential for major streambank erosion downstream. With upland storage, much of the sediment, excess nutrients and other pollutants in stormwater settles to the bottom of the basin behind the berms rather than continue into Dobbins Creek, East Side Lake and the Cedar River.
About 60 percent of the project’s funding will come from the state’s Clean Water Fund, with the rest mostly covered by a grant from The Hormel Foundation in Austin. A small portion will be funded by a federal Environmental Protection Agency grant.
When the Akkerman berms are finished, CRWD says its upland-storage projects in the Dobbins watershed will treat stormwater coming from 3,967 acres of mostly cropland, which is nearly 6.2 square miles. The projects also will have the combined ability to temporarily hold up to 410 million gallons of stormwater when levels reach each berm’s spillway.
For perspective, Austin’s largest water tower – on the west side of town – holds 1 million gallons of water.