$1 million bond set for suspects in deadly drive-by shooting in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – The two men arrested for a fatal drive-by shooting on Friday night in Austin have made their first court appearances.
Manamany Omot Abella, 23, and Cham Obang Oman, 28 were issued bail of $1 million each. They are each charged with four counts of second-degree murder and one count of dangerous weapons - drive-by shooting.
The Austin Police Department says it got a 911 call at 10:40 pm Friday about a vehicle that had crashed into an unoccupied home at 701 4th Street North in Austin. The caller reported a dead male and two injured passengers were inside of the vehicle. Investigators say just before the crash, five people had entered the vehicle on the 700 block of 2nd Street Northwest. Police say that’s when Abella and Oman in another vehicle approached and started shooting. The victim vehicle began to roll, eventually crashing into the home on 4th Street North.
Police say the driver of the victim vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people who remained in the victim vehicle sustained gunshot wounds. Both were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin. The female victim was then transferred by air ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester; the male victim was taken by ambulance to the same facility.