$1.5 million grant going to Hormel Institute research on cause of incurable diseases

AUSTIN, Minn. – A researcher at The Hormel Institute is getting a $1.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Dr. Amer Alam, Assistant Professor and leader of the Structural Biology and Membrane Transport research section, will use the money to study the molecular basis of fatty acid transport by peroxisomal ABC transporters.
The Hormel Institute says Structures within cells called peroxisomes are central to fatty acid metabolism and Dr. Alam’s research will be on understanding how large fatty acids can enter peroxisomes where they can be broken down. Entry is facilitated by three large molecules in a family of proteins called ABC transporters that use energy to shuttle fatty acids into peroxisomes. The Hormel Institute says when the function of these transporters is impaired, several metabolic and neurological diseases can arise, including X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). X-ALD is a genetic disease that affects the nervous system and adrenal glands and occurs in approximately 1 in every 15,000 people around the world.
“There are no cures for diseases like X-ALD that are caused by improperly functioning peroxisomal fatty acid transport,” says Dr. Alam. “The results of this research will allow for a greater understanding of the exact role the transporters play in this process and how they can be targeted for clinical therapy of the diseases they are involved in.”
Dr. Alam will use The Hormel Institute’s CryoEM, one of the world’s most powerful electron microscopes, in this research. Cryo-em technology allows scientists to see the structure of some of the smallest parts of our bodies – down to the near-atomic level.
“This grant will provide a pathway to bridge basic and clinical research and open up new directions in working with scientists in the dedicated UMN Leukodystrophy Center to advance our understanding into disease pathogenesis and potential therapeutic interventions,” says Dr. Alam.