$1.3 million going to promote affordable housing in north and northeast Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Over $1 million in state grants has been awarded to housing initiatives in north and northeast Iowa.
The money from the Iowa Finance Authority is part of more than $11 million in grants to 26 Local Housing Trust Funds.
Receiving funding locally are:
- Heart of Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund. Calhoun, Hamilton, Humboldt, Pocahontas, Webster and Wright Counties. $411,939.
- Iowa Northland Regional Housing Council Local Housing Trust Fund. Black Hawk (excluding the cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls), Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy Counties. $439,207.
- NIACOG Housing Trust Fund, Inc. Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth Counties. $466,434.
- Northeast Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund. Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek Counties. $392,163.
- Waterloo Housing Trust Fund. City of Waterloo. $243,203.
“The 2023 Local Housing Trust Fund awards represent the largest amount allocated through the program for local housing initiatives since the program’s inception,” says Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “Thanks to the funding increase supported by Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature, the program is able to serve as an invaluable and flexible resource for meeting the important and unique housing needs of each region of the state.”
The grants are expected to assist 2,390 families statewide.
“The State Housing Trust Fund is a critical financing tool that helps us to advance local housing priorities,” says Scott County Housing Council Executive Director Leslie Kilgannon. “These funds allow us to provide safe, adequate housing opportunities for our workforce and members of our communities.”
The Iowa Finance Authority says grant funds will be used for initiatives such as preserving aging housing stock, subsidizing local rental and down payment assistance programs, providing low-interest loans or grants to assist Iowans with home rehabilitation, financing construction of new single-family housing for low-income Iowans and supporting housing for persons with disabilities and homeless assistance programs.