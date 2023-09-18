$1.275 million is the goal of the annual United Way of Mower County fundraising campaign

AUSTIN, Minn. – The United Way of Mower County is launching its annual fundraising campaign.
The theme is “Raise Your Hand” and the goal is to raise $1,275,000.
The United Way of Mower County released a statement on the start of its new fundraising mission:
“We thrive when our children have access to quality education, when families are financially stable, when our neighbors enjoy good health, and when no one goes to bed hungry. We thrive when we lift each other up, creating a community where everyone has the opportunity to flourish.
“But none of this is possible without your support. You are the driving force behind every meal served, every child mentored, every family housed, and every dream realized. Your generosity is the cornerstone upon which we build a brighter future for all.
“Every hand raised represents an individual who cares, who is willing to take action, and who believes in the power of community. When we raise our hands together, united under the banner of change, we become a force that can accomplish anything.
“And in the heart of our county, where each sunrise brings a new opportunity, we find ourselves at a crossroads. We face challenges, but together, we possess the solutions. Mower County is not just a place on the map; it's a community bound by a shared vision of hope, resilience, and progress. And that vision begins with you. Can we count on you to raise your hand?”
For more information, go online to www.uwmower.org/campaign.