1 1/2 pounds of marijuana mean no prison time for Forest city man

FOREST CITY, Iowa - No prison time for a man arrested after 1 ½ pounds of marijuana was found in his home.
Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 23 of Forest city, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended drug treatment after pleading guilty to distributing drugs to someone under 18 near a school and possession with intent to deliver marijuana near a school.
Law enforcement says a search of Lewis’ home found 1 ½ pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia and that he had been selling the drug to someone under 18 over the course of nearly two years.