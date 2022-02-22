$1,000 reward for information on unsolved southern Minnesota murder

MANKATO, Minn. – The public is being asked to help solve a three-year-old murder.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Adams, 76 of rural Mankato, was fatally injured during an encounter with an intruder at her home during a severe winter storm on February 23, 2019. Adams died from her injuries five days later.
The Sheriff’s Office says it “has some insight into what happened that day” but asks anyone with information about Adams’ death to call the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863 or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
The Sheriff’s Office says “Evelyn was cherished by her family and friends and those that knew her still want answers. If you have any information, you could help bring closure to Evelyn’s loved ones.”
Crime Stoppers of Minnesota can be contacted at Crimestoppersmn.org or (800) 222-TIPS / (800) 222-8477.
A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Evelyn Adams.