Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern
Iowa This Afternoon. Bitter Cold Tonight...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will
continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated.

Bitter cold wind chills develop tonight especially over western
into northern Iowa where values may drop to 20 below zero at
times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

$1,000 reward for information on unsolved southern Minnesota murder

  • 0
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office

MANKATO, Minn. – The public is being asked to help solve a three-year-old murder.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Adams, 76 of rural Mankato, was fatally injured during an encounter with an intruder at her home during a severe winter storm on February 23, 2019.  Adams died from her injuries five days later.

The Sheriff’s Office says it “has some insight into what happened that day” but asks anyone with information about Adams’ death to call the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863 or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

The Sheriff’s Office says “Evelyn was cherished by her family and friends and those that knew her still want answers. If you have any information, you could help bring closure to Evelyn’s loved ones.”

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota can be contacted at Crimestoppersmn.org or (800) 222-TIPS / (800) 222-8477.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Evelyn Adams.

