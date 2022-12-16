New recreation center being built at old Gage east gym nearing completion

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Andre Crockett, the executive director for Sports Mentorship Academy, said its new recreation center should be open in Jan.
Crockett said SMA has fundraised around 75% of its initial $100,000 dollar goal.
However, building costs have increased since the recreation center's announcement in Oct. and will now cost around $160,00 dollars, according to Crockett.
So far SMA has built two new classrooms, an area for spectators, replaced the old basketball rims and started painting.
Crockett said he wants kids in Rochester to have the same experience he had with recreation centers.
"I grew up something similar to what I am trying to create. This is the very same thing that saved my life and got me off the streets of Baltimore and many individuals like myself. Many of us are familiar with recreational centers, the feel that it brings, the comradery that we meet, the friends that we meet and it is like a family," Crockett said.
Crockett said the facility should be completed by early Feb.