Nearly 104 vacant and existing positions on track to be cut at Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Public School Board received more specific information regarding which teaching positions will be cut for the 2023-2024 school year at Tuesday's meeting.
Roughly 104 vacant and existing positions will be cut, which includes areas like K-6, special education and world language.
RPS' Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said most employees will be offered to apply for other positions throughout the district but that eight staff will be laid off.
Those staff include three teachers and eight operations employees.
The board will be presented the budget for next year at its study session meeting on May 30 and will vote on it on June 20.