NAACP on what Southeast Minnesota can do to promote diversity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Department of Justice announces violations of rights by the Minneapolis Police Department, NAACP of Rochester shares how to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the region.
The president of the NAACP branch of Rochester, Wale Elegbede, says the first step Americans need to take is realize inequality affects everyone in the United States. Businesses can partake in the social justice mission by hiring and including people of color and indigenous communities. Disparities in health, education, and public safety are aspects the government also needs to address.
"The challenge is this. What are we going to do? I like to look forward and not backwards. We know we have a lot of issues in society and the way to solve it is together," said Elegbede.