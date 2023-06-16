 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NAACP on what Southeast Minnesota can do to promote diversity

  • 0

The state of Minnesota is reeling from a scathing DOJ report that found the Minneapolis Police Department has a history of engaging in oppressive practices. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote spoke with the leader of the Rochester NAACP about what you can do to help bring about a more equal world

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Department of Justice announces violations of rights by the Minneapolis Police Department, NAACP of Rochester shares how to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the region.

The president of the NAACP branch of Rochester, Wale Elegbede, says the first step Americans need to take is realize inequality affects everyone in the United States. Businesses can partake in the social justice mission by hiring and including people of color and indigenous communities. Disparities in health, education, and public safety are aspects the government also needs to address. 

"The challenge is this. What are we going to do? I like to look forward and not backwards. We know we have a lot of issues in society and the way to solve it is together," said Elegbede.

Recommended for you