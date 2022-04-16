Workers at Kemps Ice Cream plant in Rochester near strike

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Workers at the Kemps Ice Cream plant in the Med City could be walking off the job as contract talks stall.
Members of Teamsters Local 120, a union representing workers at the plant, have been negotiating a new labor agreement with the company.
In a nearly unanimous vote, according to the union, workers voted to authorize a strike on April 3rd.
With its current labor contract having expired Saturday, the Local 120 says no new deal is in place. In a troubling statement for those with a sweet tooth, the union adds a work stoppage could have "major effects on ice cream supply in the Midwest."
KIMT reached out to the organization operating Rochester's Kemps Ice Cream plant for comment, but has not received a response.