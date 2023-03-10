Women's History Month: Rochester's first woman mayor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As of may of 2021, 25-percent of mayors in cities with over 30,000 people were women.
In 2018, Kim Norton became the first woman mayor of Rochester - but she said becoming mayor was never really on her radar.
"The path to the mayor's office was very unplanned," said Mayor Norton.
This path began when Mayor Norton moved to Rochester with four babies, the youngest was six months old.
She found herself getting involved in the schools and community nonprofits, eventually running for the School Board. This led her into the realm of advocating for children as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives for ten years before coming to a realization...
"I knew I wanted to give my time and energy locally," said Mayor Norton.
After former Mayor Ardell Brede announced his retirement, the former representative became Rochester's first woman mayor.
"I didn't run to ever be a role model for anyone else, that wasn't even in my thinking when I ran for mayor that I would be the first woman mayor," said Mayor Norton. "I didn't even realize that until I filed and was through the process."
She says working with other women mayors has given her a support system and a place to share accomplishments and struggles.
"Work life balance is difficult, particularly for women leaders and women mayors - many of which have young children - and the challenge of raising children and also fulfilling obligations of being available 24/7 for your community," said Mayor Norton.
Another struggle, she said, being the growth of negativity on social media.
"We need to accept people's first amendment right to their thoughts and opinions on policy," she said. "But the criticism, the belittling, the threatening, really has to stop. And it's something I've been trying to tackle, but it's really difficult. The treatment of women in leadership has been different, more critical, and more abusive than it has been to men."
Moving forward, Mayor Norton said women need to continue to support each other, offering guidance and mentorship.
"I'm grateful for living in a city and working for a city that has so many strong women leaders. I'm proud of the legacy that we have here in this community and that I get to be apart of it," said said.