Women's History Month: local emergency responders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Currently, women make up just 12-percent of sworn officers and 3-percent of police leadership in the U.S.
Rochester is beating that national statistic,
Nearly 25-percent of all Rochester Police Department employees are women and in the last two years, over half of RPD's new officers were women or people of color.
"It gives me an opportunity to be a mentor to a lot of the younger females which is exciting to see, because this can be a very difficult career - especially for women in terms of work-life balance," said RPD Lt. Jennifer Hodgman. "When we're able to show that you can do all these things, you can rise up through the ranks, and you can have a successful career - I think that's very empowering for the new generation of females coming into this."
Lt. Hodgman started as an Olmsted County probation officer and has now been with RPD for 19 years!
She says women police officers focus more on de-escalation versus relying on sheer body strength.
"Being able to talk to people and communication is 90% of what we do as police officers. If you can be effective in that capacity, you will do just great being a police officer," said Lt. Hodgman.
Rochester Firefighter Mandee Marx agrees, saying there are many different roles in the fire department.
"Even though I may not be able to life something heavy, one of my other firefighters in my crew will help me. And vice versa," said Marx. "There's a small spot you have to get into? I'm the small one they send in there. Or if we go to a medical and there's an older woman or a young woman - or even just a woman - they feel more comfortable speaking to a woman. Everybody plays a role."
As of 2020, 9-percent of all U.S. firefighters were women, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Marx is one of four women at RFD, out of 111 total.
"We did everything everybody else had to do to get here. We passed every test, we did everything that was asked of us - jumped through the hoops," said Marx. "I think it's just the idea that we are such a small minority in the fire service, we are kind of alone. You learn how to overcome that. You learn to work hard, you do your job, and slowly with confidence the better you get at your position and it's easier to do this."
Both Marx and Lt. Hodgman said one of the greatest challenges of being a leader is finding a work-life balance. But not only are they role models for their families and friends, they're role models for women of all ages.
"To me, being a role model is practicing what you preach. It's what gives us integrity as leaders. People around you will do what they see. My opinion is as leaders we have impact and we have influence. As a leader here, I have a passion for growth and a passion for developing other leaders so that when I leave this profession I leave it better than when I entered it," said Lt. Hodgman.
And teach other women that they can do whatever they put their heart into.
"I just hope that young women can see me in this position to know they can do anything they put their mind to. They don't have to be the biggest or the best - just go in there with a big heart and do what you love to do," said Marx.