Winter storm impacts on rural communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Freeborn County Emergency Management is asking people to hunker down at home and avoid traveling in these winter storm conditions.
If you have to travel this morning, make sure you have a full tank of gas, let people know where you are and where you're headed, food, warm clothes, and a charged cellphone.
In Freeborn County rural communities, road closures along interstate 90 and I-35 are big risks of storms like this. When roads get shut down, hotels fill up, and that means the county then has to look at sheltering people and possible rescue missions.
"If need be, we will ask the governor to utilize the National Guard to go out and rescue people and that's what we'll do," said Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall. "We also have some means to do that ourselves within our sheriff's office to go out and get people, as well. That's what we'll look out. But we really are asking people to heed the warning - a blizzard is nothing to mess with."
High winds also bring the potential for power outages in rural communities.
"But, if you do lose that power, make sure you're bundled up and have plenty of blankets and you're bundling up. And of course if need be, if it's for an extended period of time, we can open up some shelters in different areas and different neighborhoods," said Hall.
The snow is expected to stop around 7 or 8 this morning.