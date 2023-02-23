 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation Moving Out...

.As wintry precipitation has started to clear across some portions
of the area, reports of 8 to 12 inches of snow and a 1/4 inch of
ice have been received. This wintry mix of snow and freezing
drizzle will continue to move northeast out of the local area late
this morning.

Winds will continue to drift snow, especially on ridge tops,
higher terrain and open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Winter storm impacts on rural communities

  • Updated
  • 0

We are telling you about the winter storm impacts on rural communities.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Freeborn County Emergency Management is asking people to hunker down at home and avoid traveling in these winter storm conditions.

If you have to travel this morning, make sure you have a full tank of gas, let people know where you are and where you're headed, food, warm clothes, and a charged cellphone.

In Freeborn County rural communities, road closures along interstate 90 and I-35 are big risks of storms like this. When roads get shut down, hotels fill up, and that means the county then has to look at sheltering people and possible rescue missions.

"If need be, we will ask the governor to utilize the National Guard to go out and rescue people and that's what we'll do," said Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall. "We also have some means to do that ourselves within our sheriff's office to go out and get people, as well. That's what we'll look out. But we really are asking people to heed the warning - a blizzard is nothing to mess with."

High winds also bring the potential for power outages in rural communities.

"But, if you do lose that power, make sure you're bundled up and have plenty of blankets and you're bundling up. And of course if need be, if it's for an extended period of time, we can open up some shelters in different areas and different neighborhoods," said Hall. 

The snow is expected to stop around 7 or 8 this morning.

Recommended for you