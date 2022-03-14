Will spiking fuel prices cause more drivers to say goodbye to their gas guzzlers?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As fuel prices soar across America, a well-known member of the auto industry in our area says he hasn't seen drivers looking to trade in their gas-guzzling vehicles.
Steve Johnson of Zumbrota Ford tells KIMT it's been business as usual at his dealership recently, despite the average price per gallon of gas in the United States rising 22% over the past two weeks. Johnson shares Minnesotans often have a lifestyle that requires bigger vehicles, and paying a few extra dollars to fill up hasn't presented enough of a challenge to change their way of living.
"People tow snowmobiles, they tow boats, they want to go fishing, they want to go to the lake on the weekend." Johnson continued, "we sold an Expedition Saturday to a hockey mom, she had three kids and three hockey bags. You can't put that in a Prius, so she needs a big vehicle, and wouldn't consider anything else. Our Minnesota lifestyle just requires that we get our family there, we want to maintain our style of living, and I think it's going to take a little more of an uptick in the gas prices to really make people change, and sacrifice their vehicle style."
While fuel efficiency is always sought after, drivers also want to feel safe and comfortable while shuttling between Rochester and the Twin Cities, according to Johnson. Based on his 50 years of experience selling cars, Johnson believes it would take gas prices rising to around $6 per gallon in order for drivers to seriously start considering changing their habits.
"I notice people at the gas station, and I notice people's habits. They leave the gas station, and they might complain, but on the way home, they're stopping at Starbucks to get a $6 frappuccino. So everybody has their priorities, and we all have our own luxuries and things that we don't want to sacrifice and give up on."
Johnson points out vehicles today are far more fuel efficient than in years past, and with the economy being strong in terms of employment, people generally still have money in their pockets.