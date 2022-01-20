White House talks state of the economy with KIMT one year into Biden presidency

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the Biden Administration marks the one-year anniversary of its move into the White House, questions remain about the state of America's economy.
Today the administration is touting its economic achievements over the past year, but Republicans maintain our country hasn't looked the same since President Biden took office. The Iowa GOP says Hawkeye State residents have faced rising inflation, empty store shelves, and missing jobs following Inauguration Day.
“One year in, the American people are clearly worse off because of Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. From rising prices to spiking crime to surging COVID cases, people across the country are paying the price for Biden’s failed policies. Americans deserve better, but Biden doesn’t care,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
However, White House staff tell KIMT President Biden led the greatest year of job creation in American history, with more than six million jobs added. Staff also point to the nation's unemployment rate dropping from 6.4% to 3.9%, which they note is the biggest single-year drop in the metric on record, with the average number of Americans filing for unemployment now near its lowest level since 1969.
"In his first year in office, the administration focused on not just rescuing the damaged economy, but trying to do everything we can to distribute the vaccine, and put the pandemic in the rearview mirror," Jared Bernstein of President Biden's National Economic Council told KIMT. "The President talked in the campaign about how essential it was to understand that the connection between the pandemic and the economy were inseparable. We had to work on both together, and I think the evidence that we did comes from looking at the progress we've made in the job market."
As far as concerns about inflation and supply chain issues, Bernstein acknowledges there's still work to be done, and the White House is focused on addressing the issue.
"The President has detailed us to do everything we can to ease the pressures that are behind this inflation. Now, part of that is making sure more people are vaccinated, so that they can engage in economic activity, come back into the job market, for example. But part of that has to do with the ports and the supply chains themselves, making sure that goods get from ship to shelf with great speed and efficiency."
Bernstein adds the Biden Administration successfully able to collaborated with the private sector toward the end of last year to avoid supply chain constraints, which some said would derail the holiday season. In order to address inflation in 2022, the White House plans to specifically work with the trucking sector and semiconductor chip producers, while pushing legislation to lower child care, education, and prescription drug costs.
According to the Department of Labor, inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years during 2020 when compared with a year earlier.