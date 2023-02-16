"Wellstone Academy" to train next generation of political organizers

MINNESOTA - The Minnesota DFL Party is launching a new program to build the next generation of political organizers.
The program is named after former Minnesota senator Paul Wellstone who was tragically killed in a plane crash back in 2002.
"This is the inaugural year, our first cohort of Wellstone fellows, but already in the short time we've launched this - we've already got dozens of applicants," said DFL Chairperson Ken Martin. "There seems to be great interest already in this program and certainly as we move forward my hope is this will continue well into the future."
The DFL party will be recruiting a group of 25 people to serve as "Wellstone fellows."
During the 32-week program, the fellows will do things like learn how to recruit, train, and retain volunteers and how to use political data and digital organizing tool.
The program has over $500,000 put into it, meaning each Wellstone Academy fellow will be given compensation to participate in the program.
By making it a paid fellowship, the DFL party hopes to remove many of the barriers that prevent historically under-represented communities from entering a career in politics.
"People can't actually work for free. So many of these internships over the years, or fellowship programs like this, were asking people to essentially donate their time," said Martin. "That meant only people from wealthier families could afford to actually do that. For us, we wanted to make sure we were paying for people for their time, we were actually make sure we can reach a diverse audience."
The application process runs through March 17. The Wellstone Academy will start holding classes May 2 and then work to place fellows in a full-time paid organizing position.