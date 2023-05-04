Walk MS in Rochester this Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 200 people will be at Rochester's Soldier's Field Memorial Park Saturday to take their step towards ending multiple sclerosis for Walk MS.
Walk MS raises funds and awareness for everyone who is affected by the disease. The event highlights a rare disease that causes the immune system to attack the central nervous system, this means it can also impact the functions of the brain and spinal cord.
"These events are important for anyone affected by MS - those who are living with MS, their friends, family, coworkers. It's so important that these events rally everyone together to support the people that they love in their lives that are being affected by MS and it's a way to come together to show support," said Walk MS Development Specialist Anna Gustafson.
Walk MS has been going on for decades, raising millions of dollars for MS research to find new medications and care for people with the disease.
Rochester's walk MS will start at Soldier's Field Saturday morning at 9:30.