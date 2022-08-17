Used vegetable oil thefts in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One Albert Lea business owner went to the police department last week for a pretty strange string of crimes taking place recently.
Dweezle Bordeaux owns "American Oil" and has been noticing waste vegetable oil thefts occurring - and the substance is more valuable some may realize.
"The reason it's such a problem is because if a police officer sees a guy sucking out oil in the back of a restaurant, he's probably thinking nothing of it because it's some guy doing his job or it's just garbage. But it's not. It's not just garbage. It's very valuable," said Bordeaux.
The National Renderers Association reported that in 2019, an estimated 75 million dollars worth of grease is stolen each year!
And Bordeaux has been feeling that right here at home through his work - here's how it works...
Bordeaux buys waste vegetable oil from restaurants and factories in the community. He pays the restaurants one dollar a gallon, cleans up the oil, and resells it to the biodiesel industry.
But over the past few years - the waste oil has been stolen.
There have been organized theft rings and people who have faced federal charges for the stolen oil across the country.
He says restaurants can start protecting this product more by understanding how valuable this product is.
"Most restaurants don't know that it's valuable. I mean they get paid a little bit, but they're not going to protect it because they don't know. Most restaurants don't know that they should be protecting their waste vegetable oil. It sits in their garbage corral and...everyone has no idea," said Bordeaux.
He estimates his business has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years, but he's a small Minnesota business. He says larger companies could be losing millions of dollars.