Third annual MnDOT "Name a Snowplow" contest voting now open

MINNESOTA - Voting is now underway for the third annual "Name a Snowplow" contest put on by the Minnesota Department of Transportation!
Voting opening Wednesday and just Wednesday morning alone, over 1,000 people submitted their votes!
There are names from "Blizzo", "Beyonsleigh", "Melton John" - and a fan favorite at the station - "Yer a Blizzard, Harry".
More than 10,000 names were submitted, and that was whittled down to 60 finalists.
From here, it's time to pick your favorite eight before February 3. Then, the eight with the most votes will become snow plow names - one for each MnDOT district. You can vote for your favorite, here.
Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the contest really gets the community engaged with MnDOT and what they do.
"Especially right now - because it is prime plow season - but also it's fun that you go out to look in the future...is that named snowplow out at a transportation fair, county fair, or even out on the road? Because, they are just big dump trucks so they do work in the summer without the blades on," said Dougherty.
Voting is open through midnight on Feb. 3.