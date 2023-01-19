 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow Continues For Parts of the Area...

.Many areas saw accumulations of 4-7 inches of snow thus far,
with the exception of southwest Wisconsin and adjacent northeast
Iowa where 2-4 inches fell.

Accumulating snow will continue near and west of a line from Eau
Claire Wisconsin, to Preston Minnesota, to Charles City Iowa with
1 to 3 inches expected today. Lighter snowfall is expected to
continue roughly along and north of the I-90 corridor with
accumulations of an inch or less.

Road conditions are expected to improve through the day with
temperatures near freezing making road treatments effective.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch
today. 1 to 3 inches expected along a Wabasha to Preston line.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

The Landing MN always ready to accommodate in the cold

  • Updated
  • 0

We're hearing from the Landing MN's day center on how they accommodate for people experiencing homelessness during winter weather.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN Day Center in Rochester is ready and able to give people experiencing homelessness a warm place to rest during this snowfall.

The day center has showers, bathrooms, a commercial kitchen, and on-site services - like medical professionals from Mayo who are there six days a week.

The day center provides three meals a day and is currently stocked with cold weather gear for anyone who needs something warm.

The Landing MN Co-founder Dan Fifield said there's an increase in people who stop by when the weather is this cold or snowy.

"We'll continue to do everything that we do on a regular basis. We've got a great supply of cold weather gear, things of that nature for folks that need it. We're able to take care of their needs that way. And we just offer them a nice warm place to land so they can come hangout and keep warm and dry and all that good stuff," said Fifield.

The center serves around 60 to 70 people a day - while the homeless population in Rochester is around two to three hundred at any given time.

"For our folks that are experiencing homelessness, it gives them a place to exist where they're not runoff, where they're not looked at with malice. We always say our tagline is to give everybody a soft place to land and that's exactly what it does," said Fifield.

The Landing MN's Day Center is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week. To learn more about ways to volunteer or donate, visit their website.