The Landing MN always ready to accommodate in the cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN Day Center in Rochester is ready and able to give people experiencing homelessness a warm place to rest during this snowfall.
The day center has showers, bathrooms, a commercial kitchen, and on-site services - like medical professionals from Mayo who are there six days a week.
The day center provides three meals a day and is currently stocked with cold weather gear for anyone who needs something warm.
The Landing MN Co-founder Dan Fifield said there's an increase in people who stop by when the weather is this cold or snowy.
"We'll continue to do everything that we do on a regular basis. We've got a great supply of cold weather gear, things of that nature for folks that need it. We're able to take care of their needs that way. And we just offer them a nice warm place to land so they can come hangout and keep warm and dry and all that good stuff," said Fifield.
The center serves around 60 to 70 people a day - while the homeless population in Rochester is around two to three hundred at any given time.
"For our folks that are experiencing homelessness, it gives them a place to exist where they're not runoff, where they're not looked at with malice. We always say our tagline is to give everybody a soft place to land and that's exactly what it does," said Fifield.
The Landing MN's Day Center is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week. To learn more about ways to volunteer or donate, visit their website.