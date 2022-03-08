Sunflower-centric show of support for Ukraine taking shape in Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Med City organization is offering an artful way for community members to support the people of Ukraine.
Threshold Arts is working with creatives and community members to launch a sunflower-centric installation, showing solidarity with the country's struggle for independence. As the national flower of Ukraine, sunflowers have become a symbol of solidarity with those staving off Russia's military invasion abroad.
Visitors are invited to stop by Threshold's downtown storefront to create paper sunflowers that will be displayed in its front window along Broadway Avenue. Executive Director Naura Anderson tells KIMT art is universal, and while everyone experiences it differently, she hopes this effort will inspire others to express their support.
"Folks can experience this art, and reflect on what that means for them," Anderson said. "Maybe it inspires them to take it to the next level and do something in their home, or in their workplace, school, community, what have you, and to just see that carry on and on and forward throughout the community would be the dream."
Dozens of local artists will also contribute pieces to the installation, with proceeds going toward organizations providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine if they're sold.
"A number of our artists have reached out and asked if there are ways that they can help, or if they can create something and donate the proceeds to some of these relief organizations. So we've got a lot of work coming in that is either yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, or incorporates sunflowers, their national flower."
As part of the installation, Threshold will also display QR codes linking to charities and organizations providing relief to Ukraine. The local non-profit says it will continue offering everyone the opportunity to make paper sunflowers for the foreseeable future.