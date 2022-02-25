 Skip to main content
State lawmaker Jeremy Munson running to represent Southern Minnesota in Congress

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new candidate is entering the race to represent Southern Minnesota in Congress.
 
State lawmaker Jeremy Munson (R-23B) will run to become the next voice of Minnesota's first congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Munson, a business owner who calls Lake Crystal home, currently represents parts of Blue Earth, Waseca, LeSuer, and Watonwan counties in the Minnesota House.
 
The congressional seat became vacant following the passing of Representative Jim Hagedorn last week. 
 
Asked about his candidacy, Munson shared the following statement with KIMT:

"Jim was my friend. Many of the people on my campaign were Jim's friends or former staff, and we are still grieving the loss of our friend. Our official campaign launch will occur at a more respectful time.

The paperwork was filed today. Our tech, legal, and compliance teams are preparing a serious federal campaign to hold the seat.

Early voting starts in thirty-five days, and we all understand the timeline."

Munson appears to be the first to officially file his candidacy to represent Minnesota's first congressional district with the Federal Elections Commission. KIMT understands two other potential candidates, former Bush Administration Chief Ethics Lawyer Richard Painter and Red Wing Bookseller Richard DeVoe, intend to enter the race.

A special election to serve the remainder of Congressman Hagedorn's term will take place August 9th. The election deciding district's representative in the next congressional session will be held in November.

