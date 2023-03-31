Spring thaw can lead to home flooding

MINNESOTA - With recent rain increasing the risk of spring flooding across Minnesota, now is a good time to check if your home insurance covers water damage.
Research shows that more than half of homeowners don't realize that most homeowners' policies do not cover damage caused by floods.
It typically takes 30 days for a flood insurance policy to go into effect, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
So, the best time to sign up is now before the flooding hits.
According to the MN Dept. of Commerce:
- One inch of flood water can cause $25,000 in damage.
- 90-percent of natural disasters in the country involve flooding.
- You're 27 times more likely to experience a flood than a fire during a 30-year mortgage.
The National Weather Service says most of Minnesota remains covered by 12 to 20 inches of snow except in the far south, which is well above average for this time of year. The water held by that snow is a key factor in flooding.
More than 95-percent of flood insurance policies are actually bought through the "National Food Insurance Program."
As a state, Minnesota ranks last in the country in flood insurance adoptions - less than half a percent of homes are covered by an NFIP policy.
"Particularly with all the sever storms and major rainfall events happening, both this spring and more frequently because of climate change, we really want to make sure that people know that flood insurance is an option and it may make sense this year or even next year," said MN Dept. of Commerce Julia Dreier.
Flooding usually peaks in April for most of Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service.