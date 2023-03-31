 Skip to main content
...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to
the Region...

.A potent storm system will bring a variety of impactful weather
to the region into early Saturday morning. Temperatures across
north-central Wisconsin have warmed to around the freezing mark
and most of the precipitation has temporarily moved out of the
area. With no significant impacts reported, the advisory for this
morning has been canceled.

Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be
heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and 94
where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the higher
amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of U.S. Highway 10
in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2
to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to
push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain
transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates

In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from
35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling
snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Highest snow totals
expected across mainly the northern portions of each county.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Spring thaw can lead to home flooding

We are talking about spring flooding and reminding you to check your home owners insurance.

MINNESOTA - With recent rain increasing the risk of spring flooding across Minnesota, now is a good time to check if your home insurance covers water damage.

Research shows that more than half of homeowners don't realize that most homeowners' policies do not cover damage caused by floods.

It typically takes 30 days for a flood insurance policy to go into effect, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

So, the best time to sign up is now before the flooding hits.

According to the MN Dept. of Commerce:

- One inch of flood water can cause $25,000 in damage.

- 90-percent o​​f natural disasters in the country involve flooding.

- You're 27 times more likely to experience a flood than a fire during a 30-year mortgage. 

The National Weather Service says most of Minnesota remains covered by 12 to 20 inches of snow except in the far south, which is well above average for this time of year. The water held by that snow is a key factor in flooding.

More than 95-percent of flood insurance policies are actually bought through the "National Food Insurance Program."

As a state, Minnesota ranks last in the country in flood insurance adoptions - less than half a percent of homes are covered by an NFIP policy.

"Particularly with all the sever storms and major rainfall events happening, both this spring and more frequently because of climate change, we really want to make sure that people know that flood insurance is an option and it may make sense this year or even next year," said MN Dept. of Commerce Julia Dreier.

Flooding usually peaks in April for most of Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service.

