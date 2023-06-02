Spreading hope for "National Donut Day"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday is National Donut Day!
The day was started in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served soldiers during World War I.
It was during WWI that the Salvation Army Lassies went to the front lines of Europe to provide home-cooked foods as a morale boost to the troops - to give them a little bit of hope.
And now, 85 years later, the Rochester Salvation Army is keeping that hope alive by giving out free donuts in downtown Rochester.
"We have a very large population here of people that are traveling from out of town - and being a large medical town, we have a lot of people that are looking for that hope and reminder of home and the comfort of a sweet donut - and spending a little bit of time forgetting everything else," says Salvation Army Community Engagement Assistant Bret Hayhurst.
The Salvation Army Canteen will be at the corner of First Ave. SW and 2nd St. SW at 8 Friday morning with free donuts, until supplies last.
Sweet House Bakery is donating 300 donuts.