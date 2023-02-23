Sharing the roads with snow plows

ROCHESTER, Minn. - All 102 Minnesota Department of Transportation snow plows have been out on the roads for two days now.
The plow operators are working 12 hour shifts to make sure the roads are safe, but MnDOT is also asking you make sure the plow drivers are also kept safe.
"If you see that snow plow up ahead, it's making that driving surface better for you. But they are going slower - that's a thing to remember," said MnDOT District 6 Spokesperson Mike Dougherty. "They're going 25-35 miles an hour to make sure that salt stays down, or the weight that they're pushing doesn't damage the blades on their snow plows."
Dougherty reminds drivers that the speed limits posted are for ideal driving conditions and winter driving speeds should be slowed down a bit, especially in these conditions. Turn your headlights on to make yourself visible day or night, and give everyone on the road a good following distance. He recommends staying back at least 10 vehicle lengths from a snow plow. The plows are out there to make your morning commute as safe as possible.
"Each day we go on and everybody gets a little more tired, but they'll be out there pushing the snow as best they can to keep the roads open...and that's their goal," said Dougherty.
MnDOT is not recommending driving because the winds and plunging temperatures have brought worsening road conditions.
"If you do end up in the ditch, there will be help that will come, but as the storm gets more intense again, they've got other duties. Law enforcement, our snow plows, the tow truck, other vehicles...sometimes our impatience, we think it's just us, well you ripple around and effect so many other people and that can cause danger, as well," said Dougherty.