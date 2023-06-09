Sen. Smith pushing to increase access to mental health services for students in Minnesota

MINNESOTA - U.S. Senator Tina Smith is aiming to increase access to mental health services for Minnesota students.
One in five young people are struggling with severe mental health problems - but only 10 percent are receiving treatment from a mental health professional, according to the CDC.
Sen. Smith re-introduced her Mental Health Services for Students Act as a solution - focusing on strengthening school-based mental health services for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade and helping families understand the resources their students need.
"I've talked to so many parents who have said they didn't even realize their child suffered from depression until months and months had gone by. Part of the solution, also, at the local community, is to help to train people to recognize symptoms to get people access to the care they need sooner rather than later," says Sen. Smith.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has called the decline in young people's mental health the "defining public health crisis of our time."
Sen. Smith sits on the Senate Health Committee, which held a bipartisan hearing Thursday to talk about this crisis and explore options - where she re-introduced the bill.
"We know, because we've seen it work in other places, it helps to breakdown some of the barriers that young folks face - including the stigma but also just barriers like transportation and being able to get access and get to the doctors office if you need it. There are already some districts in Minnesota that are doing this and it's been very successful - I've heard from parents, students, and educators about how they like to see this. So, my bill is going to build on that success," says Sen. Smith.
She went on to say it's very heartening to see bipartisan support for increased access to mental health services.