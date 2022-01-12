 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open
and rural areas.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches possible with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of 10
to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce pockets of blowing
and drifting snow, particularly in open and rural areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Sen. Smith: at-home COVID tests will soon be more available, affordable

Leaders working to boost access to at-home COVID tests
ROCHESTER, Minn. - With rapid at-home COVID tests continuing to be hard to come by, U.S. Senator Tina Smith says work is well underway to make them more affordable and available to everyone.
 
"It's been so frustrating for folks. You know that you want to have a test so you can find out whether it's okay to go visit your parents, or whether you can have your child go back to school, and you can't find it on the counters," Senator Smith told KIMT. "That is going to get better really soon."
 
Senator Smith says there will be a dramatic increase in the number of over-the-counter tests being manufactured and distributed this month. On Saturday, the Biden Administration will also start requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of up to eight rapid at-home tests per person each month, which the senator believes will make a big difference for working families.
 
"Affordability has been an issue. Maybe you've gone online, and you said, 'oh, the good news is I can find a test, but the bad news is I'm going to have to pay way more than I should for that test.' So this is going to be a big improvement," said Senator Smith.
 
The Biden administration will begin rolling out a website allowing anyone to order an at-home test directly to their home over the next few days, according to Senator Smith. The White House has also committed to providing 50 million rapid tests to Americans without private health insurance, to be distributed through health centers and other community sites.