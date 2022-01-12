Sen. Smith: at-home COVID tests will soon be more available, affordable

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With rapid at-home COVID tests continuing to be hard to come by, U.S. Senator Tina Smith says work is well underway to make them more affordable and available to everyone.
"It's been so frustrating for folks. You know that you want to have a test so you can find out whether it's okay to go visit your parents, or whether you can have your child go back to school, and you can't find it on the counters," Senator Smith told KIMT. "That is going to get better really soon."
Senator Smith says there will be a dramatic increase in the number of over-the-counter tests being manufactured and distributed this month. On Saturday, the Biden Administration will also start requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of up to eight rapid at-home tests per person each month, which the senator believes will make a big difference for working families.
"Affordability has been an issue. Maybe you've gone online, and you said, 'oh, the good news is I can find a test, but the bad news is I'm going to have to pay way more than I should for that test.' So this is going to be a big improvement," said Senator Smith.
The Biden administration will begin rolling out a website allowing anyone to order an at-home test directly to their home over the next few days, according to Senator Smith. The White House has also committed to providing 50 million rapid tests to Americans without private health insurance, to be distributed through health centers and other community sites.