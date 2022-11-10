RSV cases in MN higher than in peak season

MINNESOTA - Across Minnesota, RSV cases remain high - even higher than expected for peak season.
Peak season for both RSV and influenza is usually December into January. Now in early November, the state has more cases than health officials could have imagined.
"Normally in peak season we would see 40-60 hospitalized cases in the seven county metro area in one week," said Minnesota Health Department Epidemiologist Erica Mumm. "Right now we're seeing 150 hospitalized cases per week in the seven county metro area."
Mumm said things opening back up more since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic - like child care - may have a hand in this spike of cases.
Virus activity decreased during the height of the pandemic with masking and social distancing.
RSV symptoms can look like wheezing, fast breathing, and chest contractions.
These symptoms also resemble the symptoms for COVID-19 and influenza, so getting tested to know is crucial.
Kids under the age of one are the most at risk for being hospitalized with RSV.
"It's really important to make sure and seek medical care as soon as possible if you notice your child is lethargic or if you notice you're having a hard time keeping them awake or if they have a poor appetite," said Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost. "You want to make sure that you get them tested and hopefully prevent them from needing to be hospitalized. Unfortunately, many of the children right now are needing to be hospitalized, and taking up a lot of hospital space because of it."
If your child is exposed to RSV, they may start to develop symptoms 2-8 days after exposure. If they develop symptoms, they'll be contagious for 3-8 days after those symptoms start.
Both Mumm and Yost recommend preventative measure like washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding sharing items - especially ones that have been in or around your mouth, and cleaning surfaces that are frequently touched. And of course, stay home when you're sick!