RPU is prepared for power outages caused by winter storm

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold Today and Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect Thursday through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across central and southern Iowa very
early this morning. This snow will continue to shift off to the
east this morning before diminishing with the main accumulating
snow done by noon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to
35 mph will be common this morning. The wind will increase more
this afternoon and peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the
40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates
and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph
this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more. Extreme cold
and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and
dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and life
threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

RPU is prepared for power outages caused by winter storm

  • 0

We're telling you how RPU is prepared to handle power outages and what you should do if you experience one during this winter storm.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What would make this weather even worse? No power!

With the winter storm rolling in, Rochester Public Utilities said they're always prepared for a possible power outage.

When there is a storm like this one, RPU prepares the trucks and equipment and line worker shifts ahead of time to make sure the area is covered.

If an outage does happen unexpectedly, there are crews on call.

Tony benson with RPU recommends always making sure your cell phone is charged!

He said fixing a power outage is not about speed, it's about safety - and weather conditions like this may cause a delay here and there.

"Power outages, especially in storms, sometimes there are more hurdles and more issues than just getting the power back on," said Benson. "Obviously, safety is number one. If there's snow or ice or minimal access to certain areas because maybe plows didn't get to a certain area yet, or because there's so much snow, it might take a lot longer. So we ask for that patience."

He recommends any customer to use the RPU app to report any power outage or call into RPU, even during late or early hours.

"If there are widespread outages, sometimes our people wonder what if there aren't customer care people here and able to answer the phones. We actually have the access for those folks to work from home and still answer phone calls, so people certainly can still call in and report their outage and they will talk to a live person," said Benson. 

RPU also uses social media to post outages and updates from crews and share their outage map that's updated in real time.

