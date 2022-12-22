RPU is prepared for power outages caused by winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What would make this weather even worse? No power!
With the winter storm rolling in, Rochester Public Utilities said they're always prepared for a possible power outage.
When there is a storm like this one, RPU prepares the trucks and equipment and line worker shifts ahead of time to make sure the area is covered.
If an outage does happen unexpectedly, there are crews on call.
Tony benson with RPU recommends always making sure your cell phone is charged!
He said fixing a power outage is not about speed, it's about safety - and weather conditions like this may cause a delay here and there.
"Power outages, especially in storms, sometimes there are more hurdles and more issues than just getting the power back on," said Benson. "Obviously, safety is number one. If there's snow or ice or minimal access to certain areas because maybe plows didn't get to a certain area yet, or because there's so much snow, it might take a lot longer. So we ask for that patience."
He recommends any customer to use the RPU app to report any power outage or call into RPU, even during late or early hours.
"If there are widespread outages, sometimes our people wonder what if there aren't customer care people here and able to answer the phones. We actually have the access for those folks to work from home and still answer phone calls, so people certainly can still call in and report their outage and they will talk to a live person," said Benson.
RPU also uses social media to post outages and updates from crews and share their outage map that's updated in real time.