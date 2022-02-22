RPS works to address student conduct issues through listening

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Expected Tonight into Wednesday Morning... .Bitter cold wind chills are expected overnight due to the combination of brisk northwest winds and very cold temperatures. These bitter cold wind chills will continue into Wednesday morning before improving. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&