RPS: secondary students will be able to stay at their high schools amid boundary changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is providing a welcome update for families impacted by the district's upcoming attendance boundary changes.
The boundary adjustments are being made to rebalance the district as it welcomes new schools into the fold later this year. A looming question throughout the process has been the number of students that would have to transfer before their senior year at their current school building.
Based on new survey data, RPS now believes it will be able to allow all high school students to finish out their coursework at the school they're attending today.
"Those were really difficult phone calls, to talk to a parent who had an 11th grader, they wanted their child to finish at John Marshall, for example, that they had an incoming 9th grader or a 10th grader, and we were telling them they needed to split their family up if they wanted that senior to graduate from their current high school. That's a tough sell. I don't think we're really in the business of separating families into different schools if we can help it," said RPS Executive Director of Elementary and Secondary Education Jacque Peterson.
The district is working to notify all families seeking an exemption to the new attendance boundaries of whether their request has been approved or denied by the end of this month.
Jean Marvin Re-Elected as School Board Chair
School Board Director Jean Marvin will serve another term as chair of the Rochester Public School Board.
The board elected its chair, vice-chair, clerk, and treasurer for 2022 on Tuesday night. In addition to Chair Marvin's re-election, Director Cathy Nathan will once again serve as vice-chair.
Director Don Barlow will be the school board's new clerk, and Director Karen Maclaughlin will fill the role of treasurer.
Mid-Year Review Finds Interim Superintendent Making Effective Progress
RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel appears to have passed his midterm review with flying colors.
A mid-year review of Dr. Pekel's performance found the interim superintendent is making effective progress toward all three goals set out for him by the school board.
Goals established for Dr. Pekel's tenure include:
-Developing a strategic action plan to guide the work of RPS during the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 school years.
-Implementing the RPS Safe and Open Schools Plan to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus among students and staff while working to keep all RPS schools and programs open for instruction in-person throughout the school year.
-Building the capacity of the new Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to coordinate implementation of the school district’s Equity Policy throughout the district.
You can read Dr. Pekel's full mid-year review by following this link.