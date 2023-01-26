RPL holds first in-person WIT event in two years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library is hosting it's 21st annual WIT: wisdom and wine event Saturday!
This is the first in-person event since February of 2020. The past couple of years the event has been online due to the pandemic.
WIT is a fundraising event for the library.
"We've had it for 20 plus years," said RPL Foundation Board Vice President Joanne Rosener. "It really helps us to raise funds to support the library. There's a lot of things we can help the library do - projects, programs, different types of technology, sometimes those things just come at you throughout the year and it's really outside the budget."
This year, instead of eight speakers this year, WIT will have three - an author, a teacher, and a chef.
A cheese expert, wine, and stimulating conversations - what more could you ask for?
The goal is to raise money for the library's programs, services, and books.
"With consumer prices going up and everything kind of changing, it's a little bit hard. We do have a goal for our auction to be $5-7,000. As far as attendance and other things like that, that's still up in the air," said RPL Foundation Executive Director.
Registration for the event is now closed but anyone can participate in the auction.