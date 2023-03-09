 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Approaching The Area...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring snow to the area, with
moderate to heavy snowfall already impacting roadways across
central Iowa. Snow will continue to move into the area through
the afternoon and evening, eventually tapering off through the
overnight hours. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 7
inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates approaching an inch per hour are possible this
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing
visibilities and quick accumulations, with roads quickly becoming
snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Consider
altering travel plans if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Rochester to host Chinese sister city Friday

  • 0

The city of Rochester begins preparations to play host to a Chinese delegation with Rochester's sister city.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is hosting a delegation with Rochester's Chinese sister city, Xianyang.

Mayor Kim Norton said the purpose of Friday's visit is to reestablish Rochester's relationships with it's sister cities that fell away during the pandemic.

Rochester has five sister cities in China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Nepal.

The city will be meeting the Chinese delegates for the first time. A delegation of five will be coming to discuss education, the economy, and the workforce.

On Friday, the delegates will be a part of a panel discussion before touring the Mayo Clinic.

"I think this one is going to be more about establishing a longer term relationship with our sister city in China," said Mayor Norton. "These are difficult political times so it's interesting they have a delegation over here at this time, so it'll be interesting to have that first dialogue and see what their interests might be in the future. Often when people come they're interested in Mayo Clinic and medicine."

2022 marked the 40th anniversary of the sister state relationship between the Shaanxi Province and the State of Minnesota. 

