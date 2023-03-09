Rochester to host Chinese sister city Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is hosting a delegation with Rochester's Chinese sister city, Xianyang.
Mayor Kim Norton said the purpose of Friday's visit is to reestablish Rochester's relationships with it's sister cities that fell away during the pandemic.
Rochester has five sister cities in China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Nepal.
The city will be meeting the Chinese delegates for the first time. A delegation of five will be coming to discuss education, the economy, and the workforce.
On Friday, the delegates will be a part of a panel discussion before touring the Mayo Clinic.
"I think this one is going to be more about establishing a longer term relationship with our sister city in China," said Mayor Norton. "These are difficult political times so it's interesting they have a delegation over here at this time, so it'll be interesting to have that first dialogue and see what their interests might be in the future. Often when people come they're interested in Mayo Clinic and medicine."
2022 marked the 40th anniversary of the sister state relationship between the Shaanxi Province and the State of Minnesota.