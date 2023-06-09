Rochester "Spring Fit Challenge" wraps up its fourth year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 2023 "Move with the Mayor" Spring Fit Challenge has come to a close.
For four years, Mayor Kim Norton has encouraged the med city to join her in April and May for the Spring Fit City Challenge!
rochester residents were encouraged to participate by setting a personal goal of at least 11 minutes of movement a day.
The challenge gets people moving - through gardening, walking, cleaning...everything counts for the fun challenge. Part of the challenge is to track your time on a tracking sheet to make sure that every minute of movement counts.
One of the things that has changed over the years is an increase in partnership of local Rochester organizations. This year, Mayor Norton pulled together a committee of several dozen organizations who were also doing activities.
The "Move with the Mayor" initiative was developed by the "National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention" to encourage people to walk and live active, healthy lifestyles.
"We talk always about being America's city for health. We're proud of our Mayo Clinic, we're proud of the world-renowned healthcare that we give here. But, we also want to have a healthy city. A city where people are healthy. We know we're known for our compassion, but we can be a little healthier - all of us - anything I can do to promote that," says Mayor Norton.
This years tracking sheets are still being turned in - but, last year, there were thousands of minutes of exercise just from this challenge!
Now, Mayor Norton is gearing up for the Fall Fit Challenge! That kicks off in September.