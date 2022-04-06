Rochester set to reopen both of its public pools this June

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City swimmers can expect another splash-filled summer at both of Rochester's public pools.
The city's Park Board voted unanimously to approve a new contract with the Rochester Swim Club that will see the Soldiers Field and Silver Lake Pools open in early June. The Soldiers Field Pool will operate between June 4th and August 9th, with the Silver Lake Pool will opening June 6th and closing August 29th.
"We're excited to get Soldiers Field and Silver Lake Pools both open this summer, and excited to be working again with the Rochester Swim Club, who will help us with some programming, lifeguards, and the different things they assist us with, which has been a great partnership that we've had with the swim club in the city over the last several years," said Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt of the City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department.
One change swimmers will see this season is the return of entry fees, which were waived last year thanks to federal COVID funds. Anyone under 18 will be charged $5 to take a dip, while adults will be charged $6 each.
"We try to keep those as reasonable as we can, and make it easy, and hopefully easy for community members and families to get to the pool, but we kind of knew based on budget that we would need to charge admission again this year," Boldt said.
Med City swimmers can look forward to a refreshingly normal season, Boldt tells KIMT, featuring swimming lessons and events after a pair of pandemic years.
"We are expecting to be kind of back, hopefully, to that 2019 type summer where we can have a lot of our programs up and running." Boldt continued, "[we're] looking to get some of our special events going again, maybe, you know, movies at the pool."
As part of its operating agreement, the Rochester Swim Club will keep 70% of revenue collected throughout the season, with the remainder going to the city. If pool operations net an operating loss, the parks department will cover up to $10,000 worth of expenses, with anything over that threshold split between the two parties.
The contract now heads to Rochester Mayor Kim Norton's desk for final approval.