Rochester Public Works prepares full fleet for Friday snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The snow is here and Rochester Public Works has been hard at work for hours - and it's been preparing for weeks.
The day before a weather event, Public Works gets all the equipment ready by fueling the trucks, stocking them with salt or sand, and reviewing the plow routes.
Public Works has two different types of plow events. A partial plow is for snow under two inches with 23 operators who head out. With how much snow is expected Friday, Public Works is preparing a full fleet.
"With what it sounds like with over two inches of snow, we'll have the full fleet out," said Street Maintenance Manager Dan Plizga, "That's 45 operators and we have all our equipment out - plow trucks, road graders, front end loaders, pick up trucks. That's basically plowing the entire city curb to curb including dead ends and cul-de-sac streets."
Seasonal alternate side parking is still in effect and makes the snow plow operators' jobs easier and more effective. So make sure you're parking on the odd numbered address side of the street Friday until 3 p.m.
"Just common driver safety and stay back from the plows," said Plizga. "A lot of times when we're doing main roads, they'll team up together and cars like to squeeze in between - just stay back, be patient, and the road will be clear by the time they get done."
He also reminds homeowners to move all garbage bins away from the road so they aren't hit or accidentally plowed.