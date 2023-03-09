Rochester launches fifth year of Energy Benchmarking Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester has announced the launch of the fifth year of the Rochester Energy Benchmarking Program.
The program is asking local businesses and building owners to track and manage their energy through benchmarking.
The program teaches the participants how to identify potential energy efficiency opportunities that could save them money on utility bills over time.
Last year, there were 148 buildings that were participating in the program. The city was able to award $30,000 worth of mini-grants to six different participants.
"For the businesses, they can identify ways to save energy that can reduce their utility cost which can increase their operating funds to run the business," said Rochester Sustainability Coordinator Lauren Jensen. "With the nonprofits we work with who are out there serving the community, that's more funding they have to go out and serve the community and give back. For the city side of things, it helps us create that bigger picture and data set for us to track our own city wide goals."
On Tuesday there will be a benchmarking program kick off, which will introduce the program and go over the benefits of participating.
Project partners include Rochester Public Utilities and Minnesota Energy Resources. Both organizations will help the participants collect their data and offer special incentives and help.