 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Approaching The Area...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring snow to the area, with
moderate to heavy snowfall already impacting roadways across
central Iowa. Snow will continue to move into the area through
the afternoon and evening, eventually tapering off through the
overnight hours. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 7
inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates approaching an inch per hour are possible this
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing
visibilities and quick accumulations, with roads quickly becoming
snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Consider
altering travel plans if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Rochester launches fifth year of Energy Benchmarking Program

  • 0

We're telling you about the fifth year of the "Rochester Energy Benchmarking Program."

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester has announced the launch of the fifth year of the Rochester Energy Benchmarking Program.

The program is asking local businesses and building owners to track and manage their energy through benchmarking.

The program teaches the participants how to identify potential energy efficiency opportunities that could save them money on utility bills over time.

Last year, there were 148 buildings that were participating in the program. The city was able to award $30,000 worth of mini-grants to six different participants.

"For the businesses, they can identify ways to save energy that can reduce their utility cost which can increase their operating funds to run the business," said Rochester Sustainability Coordinator Lauren Jensen. "With the nonprofits we work with who are out there serving the community, that's more funding they have to go out and serve the community and give back. For the city side of things, it helps us create that bigger picture and data set for us to track our own city wide goals."

On Tuesday there will be a benchmarking program kick off, which will introduce the program and go over the benefits of participating.

Project partners include Rochester Public Utilities and Minnesota Energy Resources. Both organizations will help the participants collect their data and offer special incentives and help.

Recommended for you