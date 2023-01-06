Rochester gas prices up 20-cents in a week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.29. That's up 12-cents from just a week ago.
According to AAA, the Rochester metro area has seen a 20-cent increase over the last week.
Part of the reason the prices were so low a few weeks ago, was because the demand was low and the supply was high.
As we moved into the holiday season, more people were on the roads causing that demand to spike - plus, people were prepping for the winter storms we've seen by putting more gas in their cars and getting gas for generators. But, the storms have also impacted how the gas gets to the pump.
"The ability to refuel gas stations is dependent upon the ability to get the fuel to the gas stations. As we're seeing some of the refineries get hit with major snow storms and some of the roads get hit with major snow storms, that impacts when and how fast the fuel can be refined and how fast it can get to where it needs to go," said AAA Public Affairs Specialist Meredith Mitts.
In the new year, Mitts said that demand is still high - and increasing. On the other side, the gasoline supply remains low.