Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Tonight, Persists For
Friday...

.The unseasonably warm conditions into Friday. With breezy
southerly winds, lower humidities and dry fuels also persisting,
critical to elevated fire conditions will round out the work
week.

Critical conditions will be widespread into this evening.

Humidity levels aren't expected to be as low Friday, nor quite as
warm, but winds will remain breezy. Fire conditions will be
elevated area-wide, with critical conditions more focused along
and north of I-90 in western and central Wisconsin.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and
Grant.

* TIMING...through 8 pm.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Rochester Community and Technical College holds job fair

  Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Community and Technical College held a job fair Thursday for area businesses and organizations to spread the word about career opportunities.

Recruiters from various industries were there to discuss some of the biggest needs within these companies.

After interviewing recruiters from education, trades, and health care organizations, it became clear that these areas are in need of a large amount of assistance in boosting the workforce.

Teachers On Call partners with Minnesota school districts to help fill education positions. Recruiting Strategist Jillian Rowe shared that there is a dire need for more educators industry-wide, particularly among paraprofessionals and other ESPs.

However, substitute and full-time teaching positions remain vacant as well amid a time where a staggering amount of educators are walking away from the profession.

When speaking with recruiters from trade businesses, there are vacancies that need to be filled including roofers, welders, mechanics, HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers, and so many other roles that are crucial to our nation maintaining a strong workforce and infrastructure.

Cassia, who manages local senior care center River Bend Assisted Living, is seeking workers that have an interest in a career in health care. Recruiter Sara Shore spoke to the great opportunities it can provide as a foray into the industry.

Shore also shared that they are seeking students in high school and college that can fill part-time roles.

"For people that are interested in entering health care, coming to work in senior care is a great foot in the door," Shore said. "There are so many career paths available for people."

After speaking with these recruiters, it is clear that this is not simply a problem for one industry - everyone is feeling the impact of short staffing.

