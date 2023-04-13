Rochester Community and Technical College holds job fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Community and Technical College held a job fair Thursday for area businesses and organizations to spread the word about career opportunities.
Recruiters from various industries were there to discuss some of the biggest needs within these companies.
After interviewing recruiters from education, trades, and health care organizations, it became clear that these areas are in need of a large amount of assistance in boosting the workforce.
Teachers On Call partners with Minnesota school districts to help fill education positions. Recruiting Strategist Jillian Rowe shared that there is a dire need for more educators industry-wide, particularly among paraprofessionals and other ESPs.
However, substitute and full-time teaching positions remain vacant as well amid a time where a staggering amount of educators are walking away from the profession.
When speaking with recruiters from trade businesses, there are vacancies that need to be filled including roofers, welders, mechanics, HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers, and so many other roles that are crucial to our nation maintaining a strong workforce and infrastructure.
Cassia, who manages local senior care center River Bend Assisted Living, is seeking workers that have an interest in a career in health care. Recruiter Sara Shore spoke to the great opportunities it can provide as a foray into the industry.
Shore also shared that they are seeking students in high school and college that can fill part-time roles.
"For people that are interested in entering health care, coming to work in senior care is a great foot in the door," Shore said. "There are so many career paths available for people."
After speaking with these recruiters, it is clear that this is not simply a problem for one industry - everyone is feeling the impact of short staffing.