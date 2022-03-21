Rochester City Council Wrap: New local election boundaries, first steps for major housing project approved

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders have signed off on a new set of local election boundaries, as well as first steps for a major housing development proposed downtown.
Tonight's Rochester City Council meeting marked the first time all council members gathered in person after pandemic conditions forced them to do business in a hybrid format. Going forward, city boards and commissions will also return to in-person meetings, though virtual viewing options will continue to be available to the public for most sessions.
New Ward Boundaries Approved
Rochester's ward boundaries needed to be adjusted because of the number of people who have moved to the area since 2010, according to the city. After months of listening sessions and other community engagement efforts, tonight the Rochester City Council approved a new ward map, outlining the areas each council member will serve in the years ahead.
Significant growth in wards one and three is driving the biggest changes in the new map, with each growing by 24.15% and 24.7% respectively since the 2010 census. While planners sought to maintain about 20,230 residents per area, wards three, five, and six will be slightly small than ideal size, though they're considered to have the most potential for growth.
The adjusted boundaries also look to keep various neighborhood associations intact, while ensuring communities of color aren't split in a way that would reduce their voice at the ballot box.
"When I look at the map, there's a minimum amount of change. We had one option that had like 4000 people changing precincts. This one had more, but some of that is responsive to community input. I think, on average, redistricting is a messy process, and while you can always snipe at one map versus another, there's nothing wrong with this map," said Council Member Patrick Keane.
Just under 9% of Med City residents will switch wards under the new map, which will be in effect for this year's midterm elections, when representatives for three city council seats will be decided by voters.
Proposed Housing Development Near Mayo Civic Center Moves Forward
Initial plans for a major housing project in Downtown Rochester got the 'go ahead' Monday evening.
The Rochester City Council will partner with Twin Cities-based developer Sherman Associates to transform city-owned parking lots next to the Mayo Civic Center into a 289-unit complex. The proposal envisions a 13-story tower, and a five-story mid-rise building surrounding a structured parking facility.
The mid-rise building would include 80 units for people making 60% of area median income (AMI), while 21 units in the tower could be offered to those earning 80% of AMI or below. While the council voted unanimously to partner with Sherman Associates, members make it clear there's still work to be done - including community engagement - before a specific project is approved.
"We're investing so much time and energy and community engagement in redeveloping our riverfront," City Council President Brooke Carlson said. "This is an incredible property downtown that will add density and housing for many families and community members, but I'm really hoping that it thoughtfully ties in with the other riverfront development conversations that are happening."
Council Member Nick Campion expressed concern about one of the two separate buildings included in the project containing the majority of planned affordable housing units.
"The idea of two kids, you know, one growing up in one building, and the other growing up in the other, separated by a parking structure, and being able to readily identify the one that his or her family cannot afford to move out of there, is a problem for me," said Campion.
The city will now work to craft an exclusive negotiation agreement, allowing staff and the developer to work through details needed to make the project come to fruition.
City Reaches Settlement Over Under-Performing Parking Ramp
A settlement has been reached in the city's ongoing lawsuit against the developer of Parking Ramp 6.
The ramp, located on 1st Street SE, cost $31 million to construct, and was supposed to have multiple levels of affordable housing built above it. However, structural issues have prevented that plan from moving forward, with court documents showing the city was seeking around $5 million in damages from the developer, Collective Design Group.
Terms of the mediated settlement have yet to be disclosed because of attorney-client privilege, but details on the agreement are expected to be released in the coming days.