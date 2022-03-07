Rochester City Council Wrap: 6th Street Bridge enters new phase of development, RPL set for roof replacement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders made a series of multi-million dollar decisions at the Government Center Monday. Here's a wrap of the biggest decisions made during this evening's Rochester City Council Meeting.
City Council Advances 6th Street Bridge Project
Plans for Rochester's proposed 6th Street Bridge took a big step forward after decades of consideration.
The Rochester City Council has authorized additional design, public engagement, and analysis for the project, which would connect east and west sides of the city over the Zumbro River just south of the Government Center. It's considered a key infrastructure need in order to boost economic activity, and improve emergency vehicle response times.
So far two initial concepts have been proposed for the bridge, incorporating ample greenery, space for pedestrians, and community gathering spots. They carry an estimated cost of between $18 million and $20.2 million to build.
While city leaders didn't approve a specific budget for the bridge Monday, some say they'd like staff to explore other options that may be less expensive and impactful to traffic.
"The amount of money that's being thrown at this project, to me, is just really, really ludicrous when we could potentially be doing other things with other funding," said Council Member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick. "I really encourage us, in the traffic studies, to pull as many rabbits out of the hat as possible."
A decision on a final design is still about a year away, according to project planners, but the bridge could ultimately cost up to $45 million depending on whether add-ons like access points to the Zumbro River are included. The project team will now start seeking funding from federal and state agencies, including one specific program that could cover up to 80% of construction expenses.
Replacing the Rochester Public Library's Roof
Council members have approved a $1.3 million contract to repair and replace the roof of the Rochester Public Library.
The library's existing roof was built in 1995, and is beyond its useful life according to the city. Staff adds roof replacement will help ensure the long-term viability of the library building, making it more energy-efficient while providing a safe and clean environment for teammates and visitors.
The council has also signed off on close to $148,000 worth of repairs to the library's envelope, addressing issues with its window system allowing water to infiltrate the building. Most of these repairs will be paid with funding provided by The American Rescue Plan.
Rochester to Issue $300 million in Mayo Clinic Bonds
The City of Rochester is set to issue $300 million worth of bonds on behalf of Mayo Clinic.
The city has been a trustee of Mayo Clinic bonds for decades. Approximately $100 million of proceeds from these health care facilities revenue bonds will be used for renovations, equipment, and construction at St. Mary's Hospital, Methodist Hospital, and other Mayo buildings near 1st Street SW. The remaining $200 million will be used to refinance the healthcare giant's 2012 series healthcare facilities bond.
Mayo anticipates improvements financed by the issuance of these bonds will enhance its ability to provide quality health care at a reasonable cost, as well as employment in Rochester.