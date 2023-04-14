Registration now open for 2nd annual RFD "Women's Expo"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department is bring back it's "Women's Expo" for a second year!
The expo is to give women a firsthand look at what it takes to be a firefighter.
Rochester Firefighter Mandee Marx has spearheaded the expo and says RFD brought it back for a second year because of how well the first expo in September of 2022 went.
"It was fun to watch these women and young girls walk in kind of timid and shy, but the minute they left they were snapping pictures...their confidence levels went sky high! It was amazing to see them get this confidence of 'I can do this', which is what we wanted to do," said Marx.
This expo will have six stations for women to participate in - you get to extricate a person from a car, take a nozzle into a room, repel from a four story building, climb a 110 foot aerial ladder, force open a door, and go through a physical agility test!
50 women signed up for the first women's expo and the cap is 50 again this year. Marx said 20 women have already signed up so spots are filling up fast.
"Going through and seeing and meeting new women, meeting new girls, meeting new people, letting them see what we do as firefighters and let them experience it and watching them shine is the best," said Marx. "I think it's a stigma that women can't be firefighters and it's been that way for a long time. I think it's slowly changing, which is good, and I think it's great for women to know they can do this job. You don't have to be a big, huge man to do this job. This job has so many different roles and we all fill a role. We all bring something to the table."
The RFD "Women's Expo" is May 20 from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
You can register, here.