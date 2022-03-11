Race for Minnesota's first congressional district heats up as field grows to 15

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 15 candidates have now officially filed to represent Southern Minnesota in Congress ahead of next week's deadline.
Two races to represent Minnesota's first congressional district will take place this year - one to serve the rest of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in August, and another to fill his former seat over the next two years in November.
One the Republican side, eight contenders are vying to represent district one. Meanwhile, six DFL candidates have entered the race, along with one member of the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
Here's a full list of the candidates as of March 11th:
- Bob "Again" Carney Jr. - GOP
- Ken Navitsky - GOP
- Richard W. Painter - DFL
- Brad Finstad - GOP
- Jeremy Munson - GOP
- Kevin Kocina - GOP
- Richard B. Reisdorf - Legal Marijuana Now
- George H. Kalberer - DFL
- Roger Ungemach - GOP
- Sarah Brakebill-Hacke - DFL
- Jeff Ettinger - DFL
- Matt Benda - GOP
- Rick DeVoe - DFL
- J.R. Ewing - GOP
- Warren Lee Anderson - DFL
Given none of these candidates are incumbents, and the unusual mix of voting dates, KIMT News 3 Political Analyst Rayce Hardy says this race is wide open. However with primaries fast approaching on May 24th, Hardy expects name recognition will go a long way in the early stages of campaign season, possibly benefiting the likes of Republican State Representatives Jeremy Munson and Nels Pierson, as well as Democrat and former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger.
While there's no telling who will come out on top, Hardy believes a centrist Republican has the best shot at winning the district.
"A conservative who's running as a Republican, and is more centrist, is going to have the best shot here. I think that's going to happen to in May, and I think it's going to happen in August, and I think it's going to happen in November. I think they've got the best shot in all three," Hardy said.
A centrist Democrat would also be a strong contender, according to Hardy, who estimates about 20% of voters in the district will be willing to cast their ballots for either party. He adds any successful candidate will need to make a compelling pitch to swing voters on key issues, including jobs, education, agriculture, and consumer prices.
"They're going to have to be able to convince the center chunk, which is a big chunk, that they can do something in those areas. And it's tough, because Washington D.C. is not district one. In fact, I guarantee you, if you went to Washington D.C., you'd get few people that could pick out district one in Minnesota on a map."
"District one appears, at first glance, maybe from 30,000 feet, to be a rather homogeneous district. It's not. We've got people with millions of dollars on down to people living below the poverty line. We've got incredible variances of education, we've got incredible variances of businesses that are here, we've got lots of agricultural base, we've got lots of tech base, medical base. I mean, this is a really, really varied district, and people on either side really are going to have to speak to a lot of different constituencies here."
Hardy expects the race for Minnesota's first congressional district to be hotly contested and heavily funded, with both major parties desperate to gain numbers on Capitol Hill.