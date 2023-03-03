KIMT NEWS 3 - More than one million people in the United States have heart attacks each year.
When a heart attack happens, any delay in treatment can be deadly.
A heart attack happens when blood flow to the heart suddenly becomes blocked and the heart can't get oxygen.
The bottom line is: quick action can save your life from a heart attack.
Major risk factors for a heart attack that you can control are smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, an unhealthy diet, and lack of physical activity.
Symptoms are a little bit trickier. The most common symptoms of a heart attack are things like chest pain, upper body discomfort, and shortness of breath.
Once you start to experience those symptoms, an ambulance is the best and safest way to get to the hospital.
"We've done better things about EKGs in ambulances that get transmitted directly to the hospital so that we can identify those heart attacks early and work at getting those arteries open," said Mason City Clinic Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Richard Rattin. "Within 90 minutes, we try to get the patient on the table and the artery open. That's our benchmark. And that continues to improve as our technology improves."
Every minute matters! So, never delay calling 911 to take aspirin or anything else you think might help.
According to the CDC, heart disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S.