Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact
the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and
a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and
potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season
moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across
northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Quarry Hill Nature Center leads candlelight hikes on New Year's Eve

  Updated
  • 0
Still1231_00001.bmp
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some adventurous folks in the Med City took in the final hours of 2021 surrounded by nature.
 
The Quarry Hill Nature Center led a series of candlelight hikes Friday evening. Hikers were guided by luminaries over a groomed trail leading to the park's prairie house, where they were able to warm up around a bonfire and hot cocoa bar.
 
Lori Forstie of the nature center says these hikes were a great way to get outside and celebrate safely together with loved ones.
 
"It's just magical outside in the park after dark by candlelight, so what better way to celebrate the new year, and just Minnesota winter by being outdoors?"
 
If you missed out on this evening's Friday night light hikes, the Quarry Hill Nature Center is planning to most more candlelight excursions in the new year. You can find more information on the upcoming events by following this link.
 

