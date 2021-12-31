Quarry Hill Nature Center leads candlelight hikes on New Year's Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some adventurous folks in the Med City took in the final hours of 2021 surrounded by nature.
The Quarry Hill Nature Center led a series of candlelight hikes Friday evening. Hikers were guided by luminaries over a groomed trail leading to the park's prairie house, where they were able to warm up around a bonfire and hot cocoa bar.
Lori Forstie of the nature center says these hikes were a great way to get outside and celebrate safely together with loved ones.
"It's just magical outside in the park after dark by candlelight, so what better way to celebrate the new year, and just Minnesota winter by being outdoors?"
If you missed out on this evening's Friday night light hikes, the Quarry Hill Nature Center is planning to most more candlelight excursions in the new year. You can find more information on the upcoming events by following this link.