Protecting pollinators this spring

KIMT NEWS 3 - Spring has sprung and you may have started to notice more insects out and about!
Pollinators - like bees and butterflies - keep the world spinning, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is sharing some helpful tips to protect them this spring.
These insects pollinate the plants we eat - like fruits, vegetables and nuts - and the plants and flowers we like to see in our gardens, they are the key to how plants reproduce.
One way we can protect pollinators, is to not rake up leaves in the winter. The DNR says there are some moth and butterfly species that mimic dead leaves, and they need the leaf litter to emerge in the spring.
There has also been the "No Mow May" campaign that has been going on for a few years, urging people to avoid mowing their lawn for the month.
"When our butterflies, moths, and bees come out - the ones that don't migrate here, the ones that stay here over the winter - when they first come out, for some reason over we've lost a lot of those early blooming flowers, especially in our yards," IA DNR Wildlife Diversity Program Coordinator Karen Kinkead says. "So, if you're not mowing or putting chemicals out, you're getting those early spring blooms - like dandelions - and that provides a food source. It's not a super great food source, but it's at least something for those bees and butterflies."
Plant a variety of plants that bloom from early spring to late fall - planting these in clumps will help pollinators find plants.
"We recommend you buy your plants local from local growers, because thinking about the plants we put in our flower pots each May, those plants are less likely to have been treated with pesticides, but regardless of where you buy your flowers that are already blooming when you plant them, you should ask if they've been treated with different pesticides," says Kinkead.