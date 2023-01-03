Preventing ice dams on your home or business

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesota and Iowa are dealing with melting snow and ice, then rain, temperatures dropping, and more freezing.
The combination of all of this could cause ice dams on the roof of your home or business, and that could be an expensive problem to fix.
Ice dams are pretty common in our area. They happen when heavy snow build-up melts during the day, then refreezes when temperatures drop.
Insulation Salesman Colt Hamersma said this snow and ice can pile up on the attic and the shingles. It usually happens from not having the right insulation.
The heat from your house goes up into your attic, heats up the roof line, melting the snow and ice - and then can ice back up when it's below freezing, which can pop shingles off and cause water leaks.
If this happens to your home or business, there are some common things to keep an eye out for.
"After a big snow fall, like today or tomorrow, you go out and look at your attic line. If you can see straight lines up and down, those are the studs of the thing - so that's the only place not getting cold. If you see that around that everything is melted, if there's snow at the top of your attic and not the in-between slants, that's a good sign of it. Or the most common, once it gets bad enough, the long icicles hanging off the side of your house," said Hamersma.
The National Weather Service says there's no way to guarantee an ice dam won't damage your home - but to help, you should clean any leaves from your gutters, try and keep the snow off your roof, and make sure to keep your insulation and ventilation up to date!
If it does happen, Hamersma said restoration depends on a situation-to-situation basis.
"We'll go out there, take the initial look, make sure - as long as damages weren't done and there isn't leakage in the attic - we can update the attic, get it taken care of, and then it'll be fine. If it's already backed up to the shingles, then we might have to look for tear-off and replacement of that once the spring comes. It all depends on situation to situation," said Hamersma.
He said fixes for ice damming can cost upwards of $7,000. A pretty expensive fix, so stay ahead of it.
Rochester Area Builders has a list of local professionals to help with any home damages from the storm.